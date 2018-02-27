× Hillary Clinton reported to speak at Yale Class Day

NEW HAVEN — Hillary Clinton is slated to by this year’s Yale Class Day speaker, according to Yale Daily News.

The 2018 Class Day co-chairs announced the former Secretary of State nad Presidential candidate would speak at this year’s celebration in an email that went out to the senior class Monday evening.

“When Secretary Clinton spoke at her Wellesley graduation in 1969, she told her class that their challenge was ‘to practice politics as the art of making what appears to be impossible possible,’” Class Day Co-Chair and former President of the Yale College Democrats Josh Hochman ’18 said in a statement to the News. “The ‘impossible’ world Secretary Clinton imagined in 1969 is not yet won — yet it will be if our generation dares to emulate her life of resilient and courageous service.”

Secretary Clinton was a 1973 graduate of Yale Law School. She served on the editorial board of the Yale Review of Law and Social Action.

