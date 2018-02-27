× Man linked to art heist sentenced to 54 months in weapons case

HARTFORD — A reputed mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history was sentenced to 54 months in prison in an unrelated weapons case.

Eighty-one-year-old Robert Gentile was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Hartford.

He was sentenced to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for firearm offenses, and for violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior federal conviction. Judge Chatigny ordered Gentile to serve the first six months of his supervised release in home confinement.

Federal prosecutors have said they believe the Manchester resident has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer.

Gentile has denied knowing anything about the caper.

Gentile pleaded guilty in the weapons case and faced three to six years in prison. Authorities say they seized firearms and ammunition from his home that he was not supposed to possess because he is a convicted felon.