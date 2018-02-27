× New Haven investigate fatal stabbing

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed and then died.

Police say the report came in around 12:14 a.m. that there was a stabbing at 106 Ivy Street.

A New Haven man had gone to the address to confront someone.

Police say a fight broke out, and the man who traveled to the address was stabbed — possibly by his own knife, and likely by the man he confronted.

The man who stabbed the other had been interviewed by detectives. He has not been charged, according to police.

The initial aggressor died from his wound. Police are determining this an ‘untimely death’ investigation.

The case remains under investigation.