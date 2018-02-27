× Norwich man killed in I-395 crash

NORWICH — State Police say one man is dead after a two car crash on I-395 this morning in Norwich.

Police say a car driven by Brooke Fitch of Plainfield, 20, was driving north on I-395 in the right lane in Norwich. A second car, driven by Johann Liebig, 51, of Norwich, was also driving northbound.

Liebig tried to pass Fitch, but instead collided with her, causing both cars to lose control and leave the highway.

Fitch’s car crashed into the woods, but she was uninjured from the crash. Liebig’s car, however, slammed into a tree off the highway, and he was killed.

The crash is still under investigation.