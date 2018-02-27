× Police identify 2 dead in murder-suicide in Watertown

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Police Chief said two people were found dead inside a Watertown home after an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday morning.

Watertown police said they went to 36-39 Philips Drive at around 7:15 a.m.

When they entered the building, they said they found John Walton, Jr., 90, and Irene Walton, 87, dead.

Watertown police said they were a husband and his wife and that they both had suffered gunshot wounds.

“They were both battling serious medical issues,” police said. “There were never any calls for police service at the Walton home – no domestic issues at all.”

Police added, “Mr. Walton was a former member of the Watertown Town Council and was currently an active member of the Watertown Police Commission. Our investigation remains active. However, based on our findings thus far, it appears to be a murder/suicide.”