× Police investigate murder-suicide in Watertown

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Police Chief said two people are dead inside a Watertown home after an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday morning.

Watertown police said they went to 36-39 Philips Drive at around 7:15 a.m.

When they entered the building, they said they found a 90-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman who were both dead. Watertown police said they were a husband and his wife and that they both had suffered gunshot wounds.

The scene is still active, and police said that the investigation is ongoing.

The family has said that it was a terrible tragedy involving two very sick and elderly people.