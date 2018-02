GUILFORD — A silver alert has been issued for Vernonica Beuther, 78, of Guilford.

She was last seen wearing a red puffy coat, and possibly has a cane.

She’s about 5″4′, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She’s been missing since Monday. Guilford police ask if you have any information, to call them at 203-453-8061.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.