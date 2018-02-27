Sunny, 50s for Tuesday; Storm on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mild 50s will continue the next three days with sunshine Tuesday followed by increasing clouds late Wednesday into Thursday.

Cooler weather returns later this week and just in time to watch a massive offshore storm develop. The track of the storm will determine our impact here in Connecticut Thursday night into Friday. If the storm moves very close to us here in New England it could bring heavy rain, accumulating wet snow (mainly in the hills), high winds and coastal flooding. If the storm is farther south it could be a much lower impact with some rain and a breeze. Either way, this could not possibly be all-snow! There's just not enough cold air around.

No matter what track this storm takes, it will likely cause coastal flooding, beach erosion and rough surf for ocean-facing beaches from Maryland to Maine.

Conditions will improve by this weekend with developing sun and highs in the 40s. There is another chance for a storm by the middle of next week. Then it looks like the big blocking pattern favoring storms and cooler air will begin to relax. That might signal the end of big snow for us this season.

Forecast Details:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Chance for an evening shower. High: Mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Rain developing at night. High: mid-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain likely (perhaps wet snow in the hills depending on the storm's track). High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Chance early AM mix. Clearing. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

