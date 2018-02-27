× UConn sends posthumous admission letter to Parkland family

STORRS –The University of Connecticut has sent a posthumous letter of admission to the family of a student killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

UConn officials say they learned through news reports that 14-year-old Alex Schachter dreamed of going the university and often would wear a sweatshirt with the school’s logo.

UConn says it admitted Schachter as a music major, because the trombone player had a passion for band.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says the university hopes the gesture provides a small measure of comfort to Schachter’s family and friends.

The U.S. Military Academy sent a similar letter last week to the family of 15-year-old shooting victim Peter Wang, who was a member of the high school’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.