Vernon man arrested for threatening schools after suspect emailed message to FOX61

VERNON — A threat to become the “next school shooter” ended with a Vernon man facing charges.

On Monday night, the FOX61 newsroom got an alarming email message from Oscar Rodriguez, 24, who made the startling claim.

When police went to arrest him at his Prospect Street home, they said he tried to fill the home with natural gas. The apartment building was then evacuated without injury.

Rodriguez now faces threatening and breach of peace charges and was in court on Tuesday.

Vernon police are still investigating and said they expect to file more charges.