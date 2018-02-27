× Westport PD: Student had thoughts of executing a mass shooting at Staples High School

WESTPORT — Police said a student at Staples High School was arrested for making shooting threats Tuesday morning.

Westport police said they were contacted by Staples High School officials in regards to a juvenile male student who was overheard making threats to shoot a teacher.

“Officers and detectives responded to Staples High School where the male student was already being interviewed by school administration,” Westport police said. “Based on the information learned by school administrators, it was confirmed the student did have thoughts of executing a mass shooting at the high school.”

At this time, we continue to investigate whether these thoughts developed into a plan, Westport police added.

Westport police said detectives did find firearms in the student’s home.

“The firearms belong to the student’s father and were reportedly locked in a safe,” said Westport police. “However, officers could not confirm whether all the firearms were accounted for.”

Following these threats, students, faculty at Staples High School were directed to shelter in place while buses were available for dismissal in the afternoon.

“Also as a precaution, officers were posted at all other schools in town to assist, although no other schools dismissed early,” police said.

Police said the suspect is in custody and the family is cooperating with the investigation and search warrants have been executed at the residence.

“The Westport Police Department will conduct a search of the entire school facility to confirm the school is safe for a return tomorrow morning,” said Westport police.

No other details have been released. FOX61 will have the latest tonight on the news at 10 and 11 p.m.