All schools in Maine district close after online threat

SKOWHEGAN, ME — The post on Facebook and Instagram depicted a rifle with the words “Skowhegan” and “you’re all dead.” Because of that, all schools in one Maine school disctrict are closed according to WCVB.

Police were working with the FBI to track down the source of the post and its credibility.

“I would personally like to thank the Skowhegan community and other law enforcement agencies who contacted us in reference to this post bringing it to our attention,” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said. “All though the picture does not directly threaten our schools, we take the safety of our community and children as our top priority so as a precautionary measure, the Skowhegan area schools are canceled today.”

