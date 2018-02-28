× Arrest made in Plymouth crash that killed teen

PLYMOUTH — Police arrested a Watertown man in connection with a fatal accident in July 2017.

Hunter Pero, 19, of Watertown, was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, four counts of risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and other charges.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Vincent Cammarata,17, died in the crash.

Police said around 12:23 a.m., they received a call from a resident in the area of Town Hill Road, reporting a loud car crash. Eight teenagers boys were in the car at the time of the crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with heavy damage at the intersection.

Multiple ambulances and LifeStar took 5 patients to area hospitals to treat their serious injuries. The 17 year-old was taken to a hospital by LifeStar, but was pronounced dead.

Three other people who were in the car fled the scene, and were later found by police with minor injuries. They had called relatives as they fled, and the relatives picked them up and brought them to police to be interviewed.