Chat with the Chief: School Safety

In the wake of the school shooting in Florida and the recent school threats here in Connecticut, Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara sat down with FOX 61 to talk about school safety.

He said there are many concerns after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

He’s heard that people are upset with the police response to the shooting, both when officers were at the school responding to the shooting and the prior reports about the suspected shooter that allegedly weren’t followed up on.

He also told FOX 61 this shooting has opened even more debate about gun control and mental health.