Milford police: Threats to Jonathan Law High School found to be false

MILFORD — Police have investigated and determined there were no substantiated threats to Jonathan Law High School made this week.

Police said they had investigated information alleged in social media posts, text messages, and conversations, that referenced threats to the safety of students and staff of the school.

They said members of the administration, Milford police and Milford Public Schools worked on the investigation and found:

“All claims have been disproved and found to be false. In other words, not a single claim has been substantiated. It has been determined that the information shared on social media was not based on fact. We ask that you refrain from sharing any of this false information as this causes unnecessary alarm.Going forward, any student or parent who has first-hand knowledge that affects the safety and security of the school community is encouraged to report it to the school administrators and the Milford Police Department.”

Officials said they will continue to monitor safety and security concerns of students, staff and parents as they arise. There will be an increased police presence at Jonathan Law for the remainder of the week.