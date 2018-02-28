Rockville High School Home Builders Club wins big in Orlando

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON — The Rockville High School Home Builders Association Club recently came back from Orlando, Florida with some nice new hardware - a third place award from the 2018 National Association of Home Builders student competition.

The team of students submitted an entire house design they prepared from their own research, drawings and detailed plans. In addition, they had to schedule, market and price the entire project, from the siding and roofing, to the kitchen.

The students had to present and "sell" their design to actual contractors and architects, who judged the competition.

This weekend (March 2nd - 4th), members of the almost all girls team will have their individual projects on display at the Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show's student design competition at the Connecticut Convention Center. This annual competition, put on by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut, dates back to 1948, and gives students from all Connecticut high schools the opportunity to win scholarships and awards for their technical and creative designs.

Winners of the competition will be announced Friday, March 2nd during the FOX61 House Party. FOX61 will be on-site at the Connecticut Convention Center all weekend to bring you the latest from the 71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show.