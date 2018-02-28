× Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man of Norwalk who suffers from dementia

NORWALK — The Norwalk Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for Robert Jenkins, 80.

Police said Jenkins is an African-American male, 5’6”, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald with a white beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing an army jacket with a black hood, a black and blue striped polo shirt, glasses, black jeans and diabetic shoes.

Jenkins suffers from dementia and other medical conditions, according to police.

Anyone who knows of Jenkins whereabouts is asked to call police at 203-854-3113.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.