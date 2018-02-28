× Student charged with threatening RHAM Middle School in Hebron

HEBRON — A student has been charged with threatening and breach of peace and told not to report to school after officials said the student made a threat Tuesday.

The superintendent, Patricia Law, sent a letter to parents that said on Tuesday a student at RHAM Middle School in Hebron told state police a threat was made by another student earlier in the day. State police and school officials investigated the threat and the student who made the threatening comments was charged with breach of peace and threatening and told not to report to school.

Officials said there was an increased police presence on campus Wednesday.

Schools throughout the state have dealt with increased threats recently.