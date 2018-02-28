Sunny, 50’s on Wednesday; Rain starts Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our mild stretch continues followed by a stormy end to the week on Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny, with increasing late-day clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. There's a chance for an evening shower or areas of fog heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry with highs in the 50s. Rain starts to move in Thursday night from the initial storm moving out of the Ohio valley. But it's the secondary low developing offshore Friday morning that really steals the show with a large wind field, and plenty of moisture (which means heavy precipitation).

Obviously, the track will determine what our impacts will be here in Connecticut. Some of our computer guidance shows heavy rain flipping to wet snow for all/part of the state Friday. Others show a rain storm for us with a brief change to snow at the end (we tend to like this one the best right now). Some wind is a good bet with the worst, damaging winds are more likely to our east. Tides will already be astronomically high with a full moon so coastal flooding may be an issue too depending on the wind direction.

Beaches facing the ocean from Maryland to Maine will likely get dealt the hardest blow from this storm. High waves, coastal flooding and beach erosion are likely for several tidal cycles. With a big block in the atmosphere this storm will be left spinning off the east coast...lurking for several days.

Conditions will improve by this weekend with developing sun and highs in the 40s. The wind will remain persistent Saturday and Sunday though.

So what else is on the horizon as we head into March? Well, there is another chance for a storm by the middle of next week. Then it looks like our big blocking pattern favoring storms and cooler air will begin to relax. That might signal the end of big snow for us this season.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Chance for an evening shower. High: Mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Areas of morning fog. Mostly cloudy, mild, chance for an isolated shower. Rain developing at night. High: mid-upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain (could flip to wet snow for parts of the state depending on the storm's track). Gusty winds. High: Upper 30s. Falling temperatures.

SATURDAY: Chance early AM mix. Clouds break for some sun, remaining windy. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

