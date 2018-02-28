Sunny start to Thursday, followed by rainy night into Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chance for a few showers tonight which is unrelated to our upcoming nor’easter.

Thursday will remain quiet and mild with increasing clouds and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain will move in Thursday night, coming down heavy at times heading into Friday . We feel confident about strong winds and minor to borderline moderate coastal flooding. But one wild-card that’s not set in stone yet is the timing and location of a changeover to heavy wet snow!

There’s not a lot of cold air nearby. But this storm will make its own cold. Rain will come down heavy enough to cool down the air enough for snow to develop. Often times in these March snow events, elevation plays a really big role with less snow for shoreline and valley locations and more in the hills. Either way, plan for travel issues during the day Friday just in case.

STORM HEADLINES:

Alerts:

Flood watch: All of Connecticut. 1″-3″ of rain could cause river flooding, poor drainage issues.

High Wind Watch: Connecticut Shoreline with gusts up to 45-55+ mph during the storm. This could be enough to result in some scattered wind damage or power outages.

Timing:

Starts after 7 PM, ends before 7 AM Saturday morning (long-duration!)

Precipitation type:

Heavy rain changing to heavy wet snow (hills first, then possibly valleys and shoreline too). The timing of the changeover is really tricky and will ultimately determine how much accumulation.

Coastal Flooding:

Minor to possibly moderate for a couple of high tide cycles starting Friday morning. Luckily winds will turn northerly Friday afternoon helping to push water away from the shore. But the astronomically high tide from a full moon won’t help.

Wind Gusts:

35-45 miles an hour inland

45-60 miles an hour shoreline (highest SE Connecticut)

Snow Accumulation:

Usually so close to an event we have a map depicting how much snow we’re expecting. Honestly we feel like we need a little more time to make the call. We’re RIGHT ON borderline of conditions that determine if we get rain or heavy snow. The hills have the best chance at getting significant snow of 6″+ and the shoreline and valley will get the lowest amounts. But is that little or nothing? Or more than 2″-4″? It’s a tough call.

Major Flooding for Eastern Massachusetts:

Beaches facing the ocean from Maryland to Maine will likely get dealt the hardest blow from this storm. High waves, coastal flooding and beach erosion are likely for several tidal cycles. This flooding could be worse than the record flooding that occurred in early January. With a big block in the atmosphere this storm will be left spinning off the east coast…lurking for several days. Cruise ships beware!

This Weekend & Beyond:

Conditions will improve by this weekend with developing sun and highs in the 40s. The wind will remain persistent Saturday and Sunday though.

So what else is on the horizon as we head into March? Well, there is another chance for a storm by the middle of next week. Then it looks like our big blocking pattern favoring storms and cooler air will begin to relax. That might signal the end of big snow for us this season.

Meteorological winter comes to an end today, and what a winter it’s been. We had brutal cold in December and early January, several small/moderate snowstorms in January, and then a top 5 record-warm February. Our seasonal snowfall is at 32″, which is average for now, but may finish up slightly below average if we don’t get any more snowstorms.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Chance shower, areas of fog. Low: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Areas of morning fog. Morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Rain developing at night. High: mid 50s – near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain (could flip to wet snow for parts of the state, timing uncertain). Gusty winds. High: Upper 30s. Falling temperatures.

SATURDAY: Chance early AM mix (before daybreak). Mostly cloudy, remaining windy. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

