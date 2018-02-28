The Calm Before the Storm: Connecticut shoreline bracing for nor’easter impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD - Connecticut is bringing in the month of March with a Nor'easter that is expected to develop Thursday night.

The Connecticut shoreline could face potential flooding during high-tide. Residents in flood-prone areas such as Bayview Beach, may deal with a heightened impact of the storm.

The Milford Department of Public Works is preparing by visiting the city's low-lying areas.

"Making sure the catch basins are clear, if there’s issues with them," DPW Director Chris Saley said. "Normally it's in the wintertime so we’re worried about ice build up but today with the weather being warm, just making sure debris hasn’t gone there, leaves."

Saley recommends residents that live close to the shoreline move their cars to higher ground to avoid damage from flooding.

His main concern is the impact of potential heavy winds which could bring down power lines or cause outages.

The Milford Fire Department said they will be in contact with residents through the Coastal Alert System to keep them in the know.

The city will also monitor the weather closely and deploy resources as necessary.