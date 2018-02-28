× West Haven police arrest student for making threats

WEST HAVEN — Police arrested a student for making threat Wednesday morning.

West Haven Police were called to Engineering and Science University Magnet School at 8:40 a.m. and teachers alerted them a student reported seeing and hearing another student making threats against the school and staff while displaying firearm pictures.

Police said the student 14-year old student was removed from school and charged with breach of peace. No further information can be released because of this juveniles age.

Officials said the daily operation of the school was not interrupted.

Several other students have been arrested in this week for making threats against schools in Hebron, Westport, and New Haven.