1 person suffers head injury following a dice game dispute in Hartford
HARTFORD — Police said they responded to a violent altercation in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street Thursday afternoon.
Hartford police said the two individuals were involved in a dispute over a game of dice which then escalated until one player struck the other over the head with a cane.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with a suspected severe head injury. One of the parties was also stabbed but their injuries were non-life threatening, police said.
Hartford Police Department is still investigating how the incident unfolded.