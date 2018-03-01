1 person suffers head injury following a dice game dispute in Hartford

Posted 11:42 PM, March 1, 2018

HARTFORD —  Police said they responded to a violent altercation in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street Thursday afternoon.

Hartford police said the two individuals were involved in a dispute over a game of dice which then escalated until one player struck the other over the head with a cane.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a suspected severe head injury. One of the parties was also stabbed but their injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

Hartford Police Department is still investigating how the incident unfolded.

