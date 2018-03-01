Clouds move in Thursday, bringing Nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though we have a big storm coming in, today will be a nice and quiet day! Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the 55-60 degree range this afternoon. Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds this afternoon and evening.

Rain will move in tonight, coming down heavy at times heading into Friday . We feel confident about strong winds and minor to borderline moderate coastal flooding. But one wild-card that's not set in stone yet is the timing and location of a changeover to heavy wet snow! There's not a lot of cold air nearby. But this storm will make its own cold. Rain will come down heavy enough to cool down the air enough for snow to develop. Often times in these March snow events, elevation plays a really big role with less snow for shoreline and valley locations and more in the hills. Either way, plan for travel issues during the day Friday just in case.

Storm Headlines:

Alerts:

Flood watch: All of Connecticut. 1"-3" of rain could cause river flooding, poor drainage issues.

High Wind Watch: Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex Counties with gusts up to 40-50 mph during the storm.

High Wind Warning: New London County with gusts near 60 mph at times.

Timing:

Starts after 7 PM, ends before 7 AM Saturday morning (long-duration!)

Precipitation type:

Heavy rain changing to heavy wet snow (hills first, then possibly valleys and shoreline too). The timing of the changeover is really tricky and will ultimately determine how much accumulation.

Coastal Flooding:

Minor to possibly moderate for a couple of high tide cycles starting Friday morning. Luckily winds will turn northerly Friday afternoon helping to push water away from the shore. But the astronomically high tide from a full moon won't help.

Wind Gusts:

35-45 mph inland

45-60 mph shoreline (highest SE Connecticut)

Snow Accumulation:

Here's the tough part. There is pretty low confidence in this storm, due to a couple factors: The volatility of the storm will lead to big differences in small distances. We're RIGHT ON borderline of conditions that determine if we get rain or heavy snow. The hills have the best chance at getting significant snow of 6"+ and the shoreline and valley will get the lowest amounts. This is such a tough call due to the heavy wet snow, and the fact that it could be flipping back and forth between rain and snow.

Major Flooding for Eastern Massachusetts:

High waves, coastal flooding and beach erosion are likely for several tidal cycles in eastern MA. This flooding could be worse than the record flooding that occurred in early January. With a big block in the atmosphere this storm will be left spinning off the east coast...lurking for several days. Cruise ships beware!

This Weekend & Beyond:

Conditions will improve by this weekend with developing sun and highs in the 40s. The wind will remain persistent Saturday and Sunday though.

So what else is on the horizon as we head into March? Well, there is another chance for a storm by the middle of next week. Then it looks like our big blocking pattern favoring storms and cooler air will begin to relax. That might signal the end of big snow for us this season.

Meteorological winter comes to an end today, and what a winter it's been. We had brutal cold in December and early January, several small/moderate snowstorms in January, and then a top 5 record-warm February. Our seasonal snowfall is at 32", which is average for now, but may finish up slightly below average if we don't get any more snowstorms.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Areas of morning fog. Morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Rain developing at night. High: mid 50s - near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain (could flip to wet snow for parts of the state, timing uncertain). Gusty winds. High: Upper 30s. Falling temperatures.

SATURDAY: Chance early AM mix (before daybreak). Mostly cloudy, remaining windy. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

