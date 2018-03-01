× Plainfield pair busted after witness said they were ‘doing drugs’ while driving in Coventry

COVENTRY — Police arrested a man and a woman after a caller told them they were doing drugs while driving.

On Wednesday, police said they got an anonymous tip saying that the caller was following a car operating erratically on I-384.

The police said the caller told them the car was weaving and almost hit a jersey barrier. The caller said he noticed the interior dome light was on and pulled alongside the car to see the driver holding a hypodermic needle. The caller said that the two occupants appeared to be “doing drugs” and followed the car into Coventry. The caller gave police the license plate and description of the car.

Police saw the car and learned that is was unregistered with plates that didn’t belong on the car. The car stopped at the Coventry Citgo station on Main Street where police spoke to the occupants.

Police said the occupants admitted that they had just purchased 200 bags of heroin in Hartford and had used two of them. One hundred ninety-eight bags were recovered, along with the two empty bags and several hypodermic needles, according to police. The substance in the bags was field tested positively for heroin and fentanyl. The woman in the car, Sara Sensabaugh, later admitted that she had stolen jewelry from a family member and sold it at a pawn shop to obtain money for the narcotics, according to police.

Sensabaugh, 20, and Paul Sumner, 23, both of Plainfield were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sumner was also charged with numerous motor vehicle violations. Each were held on $5,000 bail and will be arraigned Thursday at Superior Court in Rockville.