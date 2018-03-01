× DA: Woman, 3 young children found dead in Massachusetts home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A woman and three young children were found dead Thursday in the upstairs bedroom of a Massachusetts home, according to a district attorney who called their deaths suspicious.

Police were called to the home in West Brookfield Thursday afternoon for a well-being check and found the bodies of a woman, a 2-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

“It’s very, very early in this investigation and there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered,” Early said.

Investigators were treating the deaths as suspicious, but said there was no threat to the public. No other information was immediately released.

The superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District wrote on Facebook late Thursday that he was informed earlier of “a tragedy involving two West Brookfield Elementary School students.”

Superintendent Brett Kustigian said police wanted him to “reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm.”

He said there would be extra grief counseling available on Friday for all students and staff.

West Brookfield is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Boston.