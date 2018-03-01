Disabled veterans let it slide at Mount Southington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANTSVILLE -- Golf day or ski day? For 10 disabled veterans they chose the latter.

A few times a year, Mount Southington teams up with the group known as "Leaps of Faith" and the day heads downhill.

Leaps of Faith, based in Sandy Hook, brings in their volunteers to teach adaptive skiing to veterans.

"They make the sport accessible to everybody, no matter your disability," said General Manager of Mount Southington Jay Dougherty.

Sliding down the slopes on his snowboard, David Ferri a Marine veteran from Meriden said, "it's just so freeing to be able to float down a white coat of snow."

Navy veteran Doug Daniels, of West Haven, tried a snowboard for the first time thanks to Leaps of Faith and a grant from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I said I have to give it a shot," said Daniels. "It's a little scary but it's also a lot of fun and this is all about learning new things."

Leaps of Faith offers instruction to people of all disabilities both in winter and summer. To find out more, click here.