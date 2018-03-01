Home Builders Institute helps construct careers in the industry

HARTFORD — HBI (Home Builders Institute) is an organization connected with the National Association of Home Builders which provides training programs for the residential construction industry around the country. These programs cover the trade areas required to build a home, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing and solar installation. HBI helps trainees in groups such as the at risk youth community, veteran and military members, and corrections to prepare and qualify for jobs and careers in the industry.

Stephen Cousins, Director of Career Technical Education, and John Rodgers, Regional Program Manager, of HBI were in the studio to talk about the organization, and their connection with the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut‘s student design competition this weekend at the 71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show.

To learn more about HBI visit www.hbi.org