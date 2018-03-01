× Married middle school science teacher, 26, arrested over ‘sexual relationship with 14-year-old boy

A married middle school science teacher has been arrested for allegedly conducting a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old male student, according to the Daily Mail.

Stephanie Peterson, 26, was arrested on Wednesday morning in New Smyrna, Florida, after the teen allegedly confided in his parents.

The 8th grader told them that Peterson, whose married name is Ferri, picked him up occasionally from their home at 11 p.m. and often spent hours with him in private afterwards.

He also said that she sent him nude photographs of herself and that she had bought him marijuana and a ‘bowl to smoke it’.

Read more here.