× Multicookers sold exclusively at Walmart recalled due to fire hazard

HARTFORD – -Double Insight is recalling 104,000 multicookers after a defect was discovered that can cause them to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard.

The Gem 65 8-in-1 model multicooker is a multifunctional, programmable cooking appliance. “Instant Pot” is printed on the front of the multicookers. The product contains the batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 printed on the rating label on the underside of the product.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled multicookers, unplug the unit and return it to Walmart to receive a free replacement.

Double Insight got 107 reports of overheating, five resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The cookers were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2017 through January 2018 for about $80.

Manufactured In China Imported by Double Insight Inc., of Canada