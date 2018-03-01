Nor’easter takes over Friday bringing flooding, rain, winds, snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful nor'easter will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and heavy wet snow, all depending on where you live! While most of the state will get a rain and wind storm out of this, the higher elevations of northwest Connecticut will get a decent amount of snow. Again, it all boils down to location, location, location.

Milford residents, officials bracing for Friday's Nor'easter:

Storm Headlines:

Alerts:

Flood watch: Entire state. 1"-3" of rain could cause isolated flooding issues including rivers, poor drainage and low-lying areas.

High Wind Warning: New London County and the immediate shoreline with winds that could gust up to 50-60 mph. This could cause scattered outages.

Wind Advisory: Hartford, Tolland, Windham, New Haven, Middlesex Counties. Winds in these locations could gust up to 40-50 mph causing isolated outages.

Coastal Flood Advisory: Shoreline of New Haven and Fairfield Counties. Water could rise between 1.5'-2.5' above typical high tide for two high tide cycles (Friday morning and then again Friday evening)

Winter Storm Warning: Northern Litchfield County for the potential of over 6" of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory: Northern Fairfield County for a period of accumulating snow between 2"-6" with the higher amounts in the higher elevations.

Timing:

Starts after 9 PM Thursday - ends before 12 AM - 3 AM Saturday morning (long-duration!)

Precipitation type:

Mainly rain for most of the state. Western Connecticut and the northwest hills will see a change from rain to snow back and forth by early Friday morning. Then everyone could end as a little snow late Friday or Friday night.

Wind Gusts:

35-50 mph inland

50-60 mph shoreline (highest New London County)

Snow Accumulation:

Elevation will play a major role in how much accumulates. Even in any one given town, snow totals could vary wildly depending on elevation. Most of the state will get very little if any snow accumulation ranging from nothing up to a slushy inch or two. The northwest hills of Litchfield and northwestern Hartford County will get the most snow with Over 6"+. Western Connecticut would pick up 2"-6" of snow (although some of that might get washed away as we transition back and forth from snow to rain. Northeastern Connecticut could also see some accumulation on the tail end of the storm with 2"-4". Temperatures will be above freezing for the duration of this storm!

Major Flooding for Eastern Massachusetts:

High waves, coastal flooding and beach erosion are likely for several tidal cycles in eastern MA. This flooding could be worse than the record flooding that occurred in early January. With a big block in the atmosphere this storm will be left spinning off the east coast...lurking for several days. Cruise ships beware! Some towns in eastern Massachusetts are even talking about voluntary evacuations. This will be a major story to follow in the days ahead.

This Weekend & Beyond:

Conditions will improve by this weekend with developing sun and highs in the 40s. The wind will remain persistent Saturday and Sunday though.

So what else is on the horizon as we head into March? Well, there is another chance for a storm by the middle of next week. Then it looks like our big blocking pattern favoring storms and cooler air will begin to relax. That might signal the end of big snow for us this season.

Forecast Details:

FRIDAY: Heavy rain changing to wet snow at times depending on where you live. High: Upper 30s inland. 40s for the shoreline.

SATURDAY: Chance early AM mix (before daybreak). Mostly cloudy, remaining windy. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

