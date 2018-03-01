× State official say more 8 deaths now linked to the flu

HARTFORD — Eight people died of the flu last week in Connecticut according to the Department of Public Health, but flu activity seems to have peaked.

The DPH said in a statement:

According to this week’s update, which tracks flu activity through February 24th, flu activity has apparently peaked in Connecticut but remains high and widespread. Statewide emergency department visits attributed to the flu are down to 12% from the season’s three peak weeks at or above 14%, which is still well above the baseline level of 5% statewide. A total of 2,161 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and February 24, 2018. A total of 7,177 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season.

Since late August, 105 deaths have been attributed to the flu (80 associated with influenza A, 25 with influenza B). DPH said, “Of these deaths, 85 were among patients over the age of 65, 11 were 50-64 years of age, 5 were 25-49 years of age, 1 was between 19-24 years of age, and 3 were aged < 18 years.”

The number of deaths is the highest since 2009, when all influenza-associated deaths became reportable in Connecticut.