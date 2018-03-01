× Vernon PD: Student found empty shell casing in the stairway of a middle school

VERNON — Police said a student found an empty shell casing in the stairway of Vernon Center Middle School this afternoon.

Vernon Police Department said the student notified a teacher who informed school administration.

“School officials called Vernon Police who responded to investigate and confirmed that it was a spent shell casing,” police said. “Police are actively investigating to determine how the casing ended up in the school.”

The incident occurred at the end of the school day and police said officers were present during school dismissal.

“Police have conducted an initial investigation and found no specific threat to Vernon Center Middle School,” said police. “As a precautionary measure, Vernon Police and school officials are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the students and staff at Vernon Center Middle School.”

Police ask anyone with information to call 860-872-9126.