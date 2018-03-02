​Flooding and fallen trees impact Southern CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Today's nor'easter brought about another soggy setback for residents of one Milford beach community, as the streets at Bayview Beach flooded again.

For years, drainage issues, especially following high tides, have beset this neighborhood. So, the City will install what’s called back flow preventers within the next year and a half

"It’s a difficult environment with the salt water, the sand and rocks and everything especially under the storm conditions," said Steve Johnson, the Acting Assistant Director of Milford Public Works. "It’s just one of the many things that the engineers are evaluating."

In New Haven, at the intersection of Poplar and Lombard Friday, a tree crashed onto a moving car as a 25-year-old New Haven man was on his way home from dropping off his son at school.

"He was conscious and alert and he was communicating," Battallion Chief Ryan DiVito of the New Haven Fire Department.

On Mather Street, in Hamden, a tree crushed an unoccupied, parked car.

"This morning, we were woken up with a bang and I thought someone’s house had come down," said Mather St. resident Sarah Cunningham."

She said it was a scary, close call since most neighborhood residents park their cars in the street.

"There was just a massive crash and we looked outside and there was a couple of screams, obviously, because I think there were windows smashed in one of the houses as well," said, "Cunningham.