Foodie Friday: Two Wrasslin' Cats

EAST HADDAM — If you like cats, this is your place. If you like good sandwiches, breakfast & pastries, this is your place. If you like coffee, this is your place & if you like good people and fantastic atmosphere, this is definitely YOUR place!

Two Wrasslin’ Cats a is considered by many in East Haddam to be the hub of the town, which is exactly what owner Mark Thiede wanted.

A molecular biologist turned barista, Thiede left a job in corporate America for what he says, “to be able to serve more people.”

And that he does! The sandwiches (caprese’, ruben, breakfast favs), the pastries & HUGE chocolate chip cookies and the many options of coffee are OUT. OF. THIS. WORLD.

But, customers come to chat as much as they do to eat and drink and Thiede wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We get to know everyone that comes in, it’s a close community,” said Thiede as he introduced me to just about every customer that walked in.

And those customers rave about this hidden gem.

Said Maxin G. in a Facebook review, “The ambiance, food and entertainment is wonderfully cozy. The employees are super friendly. Such a lovely experience. There is a casual artistic atmosphere good for all.”

Two Wrasslin’ Cats is named after Thiede’s two feline friends Bruno and Larry. The lime green and blue old house turned restaurant is a neat place to grab a sandwich and coffee and hang out. The place is decorated with just about every type of cat item around.

It’s the purr-fect place for Foodie Friday!