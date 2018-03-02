Nor’easter causes power outages, delays and road closures across the state

HARTFORD — Friday’s nor’easter is causing outages and road closures across the state.

Power Outages:

Norwich Public Utilities is currently experiencing several outages throughout Norwich, that impacted over approximately 1,200 customers. They want to remind people not to try to remove any downed tree or tree limbs due to the potential of it being tangled with live wires. Also, no one should ever try to move or to cross over a downed wire - assume all wires are live.

Eversource said they had over 60,000customers without power and United Illuminating had over 3,000 customers without power.

The storm is causing problems with mass transit as well. Bradley International Airport says that 40 percent of today’s arriving and departing flights are canceled, and a few others are delayed. That can change as the storm progresses, so travelers should check with their airline before heading to the airport. Real time flight status updates are available on www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

Amtrak has cancelled service between Boston and Washington tomorrow:

Despite our best effort to restore service between BOS and WAS today, we have determined at this time it is not safe to do so. Hazardous conditions for our customers & crews have led us to cancel all Amtrak service on the Northeast Corridor until tomorrow. We sincerely apologize. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 2, 2018

Metro-North:

Due to Winter Storm we will operate a reduced weekday schedule on all lines starting at 10PM tonight with some combined & cancelled trains due to the impact of the winter storm and high winds. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 2, 2018

Shore Line East is also experiencing problems:

SLE trains will be replaced with bus service. Riders should expect significant delays until further notice. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) March 2, 2018

Train service has been suspended indefinitely, updates will follow. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) March 2, 2018

Road closures:

Tree Fall, heavy winds, snow and rain across the state:

A big tree fell onto the Merritt Parkway earlier today in the Greenwich area and a man took matters into his own hands (credit - Erika Joy):

@TownofWestHrtfd Busy afternoon with several trees across WH streets. Stay safe and stay clear assume wires are involved, alive and Dangerous. #WeHa pic.twitter.com/ClpCJgmCQz — West Hartford DPW (@WHPublicWorks) March 2, 2018

Trees and wires down causing road closures on Mather St (pic) as well as Putnam Ave near Newhall. pic.twitter.com/rIPMM0znI1 — HAMDEN POLICE - CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) March 2, 2018

Mixed snow & rain in Wilton during the past hour. pic.twitter.com/bE0SExEN8k — Brian Lapreziosa (@briandesigns128) March 2, 2018

About 3” in Sherman and we have no power pic.twitter.com/5EDAVvwUg8 — Kim Thomson (@runnerkimmy88) March 2, 2018

I have a wind n rain report from Jewett City Connecticut that’s the river behind my house pic.twitter.com/kUOj3BUiow — kristina (@khyatt2876) March 2, 2018

Trees/wires down in Haddam CT. Seeing this all over now. pic.twitter.com/k5TrwJVEUL — eweather (@Eweather13) March 2, 2018

Here's some storm damage on Broad Street in Meriden. Our crews are there now working to restore power. pic.twitter.com/bLtlty0sue — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 2, 2018

Crews are stationed around the state responding to storm-related outages. Here’s a shot of them working on lines on Nod Road in Clinton. pic.twitter.com/LjVbmt3MHa — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 2, 2018

Here's some of the storm damage our crews are facing in Bristol. pic.twitter.com/ouF1cVYRe9 — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) March 2, 2018

Large tree brought down power lines and snapped three utility poles on Sound View Drive. Detours in place and @EversourceCT notified. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gz5ZzEu5YW — GreenwichCTDispatch (@GreenwichCTDisp) March 2, 2018