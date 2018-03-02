Nor’easter causes power outages, delays and road closures across the state

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — Friday’s nor’easter is causing outages and road closures across the state.
FOX61 Team Coverage:
Carmen Chau live from Hartford:
Ike Ejiochi live from the Stormtracker:
Power Outages:
Norwich Public Utilities is currently experiencing several outages throughout Norwich, that impacted over approximately 1,200 customers. They want to remind people not to try to remove any downed tree or tree limbs due to the potential of it being tangled with live wires. Also, no one should ever try to move or to cross over a downed wire - assume all wires are live.
Eversource said they had over 60,000customers without power and United Illuminating had over 3,000 customers without power.
The storm is causing problems with mass transit as well. Bradley International Airport says that 40 percent of today’s arriving and departing flights are canceled, and a few others are delayed. That can change as the storm progresses, so travelers should check with their airline before heading to the airport. Real time flight status updates are available on www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.
Amtrak has cancelled service between Boston and Washington tomorrow:
Metro-North:
Shore Line East is also experiencing problems:
Road closures:
Tree Fall, heavy winds, snow and rain across the state:
A big tree fell onto the Merritt Parkway earlier today in the Greenwich area and a man took matters into his own hands (credit - Erika Joy):