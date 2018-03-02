Nor’easter causing power outages, delays and road closures

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — Friday’s Nor’easter is causing outages and road closures across the state.
Norwich Public Utilities is currently experiencing several outages throughout Norwich, impacting approximately 600 customers at this time. They want to remind people not to try to remove any downed tree or tree limbs due to the potential of it being tangled with live wires. Also, no one should ever try to move or to cross over a downed wire – assume all wires are live.
Eversource said they have 36,427 customers without power and United Illumating has 3,224 customers without power.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/629894900383214/permalink/1759855624053797/
The storm is causing problems with mass transit as well. Bradley International Airport says that 30% of today’s arriving and departing flights are canceled, and a few others are delayed. That can change as the storm progresses, so travelers should check with their airline before heading to the airport. Real time flight status updates are available on www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.
Amtrak has suspended service between Penn Station and Boston until at least 6pm. Metro-North and Shore Line East is also experiencing problems, and Shore Line East says rail service is suspended indefinitely.
Road closures:
Tree Fall, heavy winds, snow and rain across the state: