Nor’easter causing power outages, delays and road closures

HARTFORD — Friday’s Nor’easter is causing outages and road closures across the state.

Norwich Public Utilities is currently experiencing several outages throughout Norwich, impacting approximately 600 customers at this time. They want to remind people not to try to remove any downed tree or tree limbs due to the potential of it being tangled with live wires. Also, no one should ever try to move or to cross over a downed wire – assume all wires are live.

Eversource said they have 36,427 customers without power and United Illumating has 3,224 customers without power.

The storm is causing problems with mass transit as well. Bradley International Airport says that 30% of today’s arriving and departing flights are canceled, and a few others are delayed. That can change as the storm progresses, so travelers should check with their airline before heading to the airport. Real time flight status updates are available on www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

Amtrak has suspended service between Penn Station and Boston until at least 6pm. Metro-North and Shore Line East is also experiencing problems, and Shore Line East says rail service is suspended indefinitely.

Update: We're expecting service between NYP-BOS to remain suspended until at least 6PM due to persistent weather events (excluding the exceptions of our previous tweet). Additional updates on service between NYP-WAS expected around 4PM. We're working to restore service ASAP. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 2, 2018

SLE trains will be replaced with bus service. Riders should expect significant delays until further notice. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) March 2, 2018

Road closures:

Tree Fall, heavy winds, snow and rain across the state:

@TownofWestHrtfd Busy afternoon with several trees across WH streets. Stay safe and stay clear assume wires are involved, alive and Dangerous. #WeHa pic.twitter.com/ClpCJgmCQz — West Hartford DPW (@WHPublicWorks) March 2, 2018

Trees and wires down causing road closures on Mather St (pic) as well as Putnam Ave near Newhall. pic.twitter.com/rIPMM0znI1 — HAMDEN POLICE – CT (@HAMDENPOLICECT) March 2, 2018

Mixed snow & rain in Wilton during the past hour. pic.twitter.com/bE0SExEN8k — Brian Lapreziosa (@briandesigns128) March 2, 2018

About 3” in Sherman and we have no power pic.twitter.com/5EDAVvwUg8 — Kim Thomson (@runnerkimmy88) March 2, 2018

I have a wind n rain report from Jewett City Connecticut that’s the river behind my house pic.twitter.com/kUOj3BUiow — kristina (@khyatt2876) March 2, 2018

Trees/wires down in Haddam CT. Seeing this all over now. pic.twitter.com/k5TrwJVEUL — eweather (@Eweather13) March 2, 2018