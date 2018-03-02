× Rapper Rick Ross found unresponsive at Florida home

FLORIDA — According to TMZ, rapper Rick Ross was found unresponsive inside his Florida home Thursday morning.

TMZ reports that police received a call from someone saying the rapper was in distress and was unresponsive with heavy breathing. The caller said they were trying to wake him up but he was slobbing out the mouth.

TMZ said Ross may be suffering from possible pneumonia. One person connected to Ross said the medical issue is heart-related.

Ross, who has a history of seizures, suffered two of them on two separate flights in 2011. TMZ said Ross blamed those seizures on a lack of sleep where he then changed his daily routine and diet.

No other details have been released at this time.