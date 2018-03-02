× 2 people dead in shooting at Central Michigan University; suspect still at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — Central University Michigan Police have alerted students of shots being fired at Campbell Hall and the suspect is still at large.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that two people have been shot and killed.

Students have been advised to take shelter and call 911 if they see something suspicious.

The incident was reported just after 9:00 a.m.

A voice alert went out from the school said that there were reports of shots fired near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall and students should stay away from the area.

Mt. Pleasant Police say other schools in Mt. Pleasant have been put on lockdown as a precaution. Police say that the suspect is armed and dangerous and on the loose.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018