State Police ID man killed after tree falls on car on Route 15 in Stamford

STAMFORD — State police said one person has died after a tree fell on a car on Route 15 between exits 33-31 Friday afternoon.

Police identified the man as Jonathan Rodriguez of Hawthorne, New Jersey. Rodriguez was driving the car near Riverbank Road overpass, when a large tree fell onto the right side of the road.

Connecticut State Police said the passenger in the car was taken to the hospital. The highway was closed by exit 33, state police said.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details have been released.