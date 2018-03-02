Strong nor’easter continues to batter Connecticut with strong, damaging winds, power outages, heavy rain, wet snow this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our strong nor'easter is starting to pull away tonight after bringing flooding rain, wind damage, coastal flooding and heavy wet snow. Over 60,000 power outages have been reported with wind gusts as high as 62 miles per hour in Bridgeport. Far northwestern Connecticut had several towns with over 6"+ and 1"-3" of rain was reported statewide.

Steady snow has ended for western Connecticut but snow will fill in from time to time tonight through midnight-2 am. The eastern half of Connecticut is still dealing with rain which will change over to wet snow in some towns before ending. There could be an additional coating to couple inches in eastern Connecticut. Most of Connecticut including the valleys and the shoreline will see no accumulation.

Wind:

Winds will slowly diminish tonight but it will happen very gradually. So the windows many continue to rattle overnight even if the strongest most damaging winds are over.

This Weekend & Beyond:

Conditions will improve this weekend with developing sun with highs in the 40s. The wind will remain persistent Saturday and Sunday but at least there will be intervals of sun and clouds with no precipitation.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be sunny, cool and dry. However, if you think we are going to warm up like the last week of February, think again. There is another chance for a big storm by the middle of next week, except this time, we could see more widespread snow across Connecticut because the air mass will be much cooler. However, with the storm still 5-6 days away, a lot can change so stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend for the latest.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Rain and wet snow tapering off after midnight. Low: 30s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, some sun, remaining windy. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain and snow. High: 30s-40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

