Watertown police arrest 15-year-old for threatening comments made toward high school

WATERTOWN — A 15-year-old was arrested for threatening comments made toward Watertown High School.

The Watertown Police Department said that on Thursday at around 5 p.m., they were told by the Watertown High School Principal Paul Jones about a disturbing voice message that had been left by a parent indicating her son had overheard another student threatening to “shoot up the school” and “take his own life”.

Watertown Police said that at around 7 p.m. they arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

The juvenile remains in police custody, according to Watertown Police.