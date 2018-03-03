× 1 person dead after falling into water near Guilford Yacht Club

Guilford — Coast Guard officials have confirmed that one person is dead after they fell near the Guilford Yacht Club Saturday afternoon.

Officials said that the victim was standing on a barge when they fell into the water around 2:30 p.m.

Guilford Police and Fire, along with the Coast Guard all participated in the search. The missing person was found deceased, officials said.

Guilford Police are on scene investigating the incident.

The identityof the victim has not been released.

Stay with FOX61 News as more details develop.