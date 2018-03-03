× 1 woman injured and 6 displaced following New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN — One person was taken to the hospital, while six people were displaced following a house fire Saturday evening.

The fire impacted two buildings next to each other and happened right across the street from the New Haven Fire Department’s Ellsworth station. Officials said that firefighters were alerted after people were banging on the station’s doors.

Firefighters said that 119 Ellsworth Avenue had people inside when the fire started. Almost all of the people inside were able to get out of the building, but firefighters had to rescue a woman from the second floor. That woman was brought to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The building next door was vacant.

Six people were displaced by the fire, officials said. The house at 119 Ellsworth suffered heavy damage from the fire, while the building next door suffered heavy damage to the 3rd floor.

The cause of the fire seems accidental.