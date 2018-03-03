× Brisk and chilly with a few scattered rain/snow showers Sunday

Friday’s major Nor’easter has left behind strong winds snow across far western Ct , heavy rain and thousands if power outages, the clean up continues in its wake. Here’s are the snow and wind stats from the storm now that the event has ended:

Where do we go from here?

This huge storm will continue to slowly churn out in the open Atlantic and continue to drift southeast. Therefore, expect indirect impacts from this big ocean storm because of the size and intensity of this beast. Expect another blustery chilly day on Sunday with the chance of a few scattered rain and snow showers late in the afternoon/evening and even into Sunday night. Also, a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been re-issued for the entire Connecticut shoreline for Sunday. Tides are abnormally high due to the intense pressure of the slowly weakening storm and the full moon phase these last few days.

High pressure will nose down from central Canada with cool seasonal conditions for Monday into Tuesday before our next storm moves in Wednesday.

Wednesday Nor’easter: Winter’s last gasp???

Much like the last Nor’easter, a strong upper-level low pressure system is forecast to develop in the Midwest and trek towards the southern Great Lakes region by Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, strong jet stream dynamics will trigger a secondary surface low pressure along the mid-Atlantic coast. The resulting upper-level low will transfer its strength to the developing coastal storm, causing rapid intensification of a new Nor’easter as it tracks up the eastern seaboard. Moderate to heavy snowfall could accompany the storm as it continues to strengthen, passing close to the 40N/70W benchmark – the “sweet spot” for southern New England snowstorm tracks. While it will not pack the same punch as it’s predecessor strength-wise, all indications currently point to another classic Nor’easter setup – except this time we could have a plowable snow event for the area.

Uncertainty

Since the storm is still 4 days out, there are current model limitations that puts a monkey wrench in the confidence of the forecast. That, along with some differences in storm strength, track, and the lack of data from the higher resolution models which do not forecast more than 72 hours (3 days) out, is the reason why trusting an accumulation forecast or attempting to make one would not be wise. The North Atlantic Oscillation is in a negative phase, lending confidence to a forecast of more snow.

We will monitor the evolution of this storm closely.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, quite breezy. Low: Upper 20’s-mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, chance for a few scattered showers. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow, watching storm potential. High: Lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow ending early, then partly sunny. High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late snow shower. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s

