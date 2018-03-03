× Central Michigan University: Student charge in parents’ slayings

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — A Central Michigan University student suspected of fatally shooting his parents in a dormitory has been charged with murder.

University spokeswoman Heather Smith says 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr. also faces a felony weapons charge.

Davis Jr. remains under guard at a hospital, where he was taken following his arrest early Saturday.

He’s accused of fatally shooting his father, James Davis Sr., and his mother, Diva Davis, on Friday morning at a campus dormitory. Police say his parents had just picked him up from the hospital, where he was taken the day before for suspected drug abuse. They had gone to his dorm and were planning to take him home for spring break.

Police say the gun used in the shooting belonged to Davis Jr.’s father, a part-time police officer in suburban Chicago.