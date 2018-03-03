× Durham: Coginchaug High School student arrested for making alleged threats towards school

DURHAM — Police have arrested one teenage boy in connection with alleged threats the boy made towards the school.

On March 1, State Police began receiving multiple complaints regarding a concerning Instagram message. The post referenced the Parkland School shooter, Nicholas Cruz, and the possible pending violence at Coginchaug High School.

Police said the post received views from almost 200 Instagram followers.

An investigation was started and a male teenager student at the school became as suspect. State Troopers visited the boy’s house and met with his parents, who cooperated with the investigation.

The boy admitted to sending the Instagram photos as well as discussing plans for violence. He continued, saying that he never intended on following through with his plan and never considered the consequence of his actions.

The student was charged with breach of peace in the second degree and threatening in the second degree. He will appear in Middletown Juvenile Court on Wednesday, March 7.

Regional School District 13 Superintendent Kathryn Veronesi was contacted and made aware of the incident.