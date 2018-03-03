Radio marathon held to collect items for displaced Puerto Rican families staying in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford City Officials and Radio Dinamica 1120 AM hosted an all day event to collect items for the displaced Puerto Rican families staying in Hartford Hotels.

All the items and the funds that were collected went straight to the families staying in the hotels.

Hartford city council member Wildaliz Bermudez, helped organize the event for the displaced families.

"We don`t want them to be left stranded with nowhere to go so this radio marathon is to help them find housing and to be able to transition, " said Bermudez.

The fundraiser will continue on March 4, starting a 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

The families came over from Puerto Rico due to the damage the island sustained from Hurricane Maria. Officials said that the families on the TSA vouchers that were issued by FEMA, will be evicted from their rooms on March 20.