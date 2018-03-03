× Secret Service: male shoots himself outside White House

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service said shortly after noon on Saturday that they were “responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

Information was limited in the immediate aftermath of the shooting; the Secret Service said pedestrian and vehicular traffic around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue would be impacted, and that medical personnel were responding to the male victim. They said no others were injured.

The White House is in lockdown while authorities investigate. President Trump was not in the White House at the time; he is currently at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more details as they become available. Katie Corrado and the FOX61 News team will have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.

BREAKING: Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 3, 2018