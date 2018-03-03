University of Hartford professor earns Fulbright Scholarship for studying pollution in oceans, Long Island Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Katherine Owens from the University of Hartford has been awarded one of the world's most prestigious educational awards: a Fulbright Foreign Scholarship for her work studying ocean pollution. As part of that scholarship she'll be studying the problem on the coast of India. Ocean pollution is a very large -- and understudied -- problem in Asia. But Professor Owens was awarded the scholarship based work she did with her students studying plastic pollution right here, as they found 1600 pieces of trash at Meigs Point on Hammonasset Beach - in just 8 hours. She talked about her research, past and future, with FOX61's Ben Goldman.